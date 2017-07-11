Moonlight director to adapt James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins helmed the multiple award winning Moonlight. Barry Jenkins helmed the multiple award winning Moonlight.

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins, best known for directing Academy Award winning film “Moonlight”, has been roped in to direct James Baldwin’s popular novel If Beale Street Could Talk. If Beale Street Could Talk tells the story of Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence in a rape case while carrying their first born child, reports variety.com. It is a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families and their lives, trying to bring about justice through love, for love and the promise of the American dream. The title If Beale Street Could Talk is the reference to classic 1916 song Beale Street Blues written by W.C. Handy

Production on the film is expected to start in October. Jenkins, who has been wanting to make the film for many years, wrote the screenplay during the same time in 2013 when he penned Moonlight. Since then, Jenkins has been working with the Baldwin Estate. Moonlight won three academy awards in Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. Moonlight created history also by the first LGBT themed film to grab the Best Picture academy award. It was also the film with first all black cast to win the same award.

Barry Jenkins is also known for his earlier film Medicine for Melancholy which also received rave reviews and San Francisco Film Critics Circle for Jenkins. Like Moonlight, Medicine for Melancholy also explores the life of African-Americans in a predominantly white world.

