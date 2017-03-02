Moonlight director Barry Jenkins: ‘the moment was messy but kind of gorgeous’

This is the speech that Barry Jenkins prepared to deliver when Moonlight won the Oscars for Best Picture. This is the speech that Barry Jenkins prepared to deliver when Moonlight won the Oscars for Best Picture.

The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins couldn’t deliver the speech he had prepared for when the film won. Why? Well, La La Land was announced as the winner under the Best Picture category mistakenly at the 89th Academy Awards. When the producer of the film realised that it was Moonlight that had won the Best Picture Award, there was a huge confusion. About the missed opportunity, Barry Jenkins said that ‘the moment was messy but kind of gorgeous’.

During this year’s Oscars ceremony, La La Land was incorrectly announced the Best Picture category by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In an interview with Variety, Jenkins said, “It’s messy, but it’s kind of gorgeous. You have these two groups of people who came together for a second. There’s a picture of me hugging Jordan Horowitz (producer of La La Land) and Adele Romanski (producer of Moonlight) has her arm on his shoulder. That’s what the moment was.”

Jenkins said that when he finally discovered Moonlight had won the Oscar, the first thing on his mind was to hug Horowitz, who announced the correct winner.

“I had something that I had prepared to say, and that thing went completely out the window. I’ve been saying that (co-writer) Tarell (Alvin McCraney) and I are that kid in the film, and that kid does not grow up to make a piece of art that gets eight Academy Award nominations.

Barry later wrote the speech that he had prepared for The Hollywood Reporter. In that, he said, “Tarell [Alvin McCraney] and I are Chiron. We are that boy. And when you watch Moonlight, you don’t assume a boy who grew up how and where we did would grow up and make a piece of art that wins an Academy Award. I’ve said that a lot, and what I’ve had to admit is that I placed those limitations on myself, I denied myself that dream. Not you, not anyone else — me. And so, to anyone watching this who sees themselves in us, let this be a symbol, a reflection that leads you to love yourself. Because doing so may be the difference between dreaming at all and, somehow through the Academy’s grace, realising dreams you never allowed yourself to have. Much love.”

Also read | Warren Beatty wants Academy President to ‘publicly clarify’ Oscar fiasco

This speech, if given the chance would have been, if not the best then one of the bests of the night. We are glad that we got to read this penned by the director himself.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd