Moonlight, Arrival win top honours at Writers Guild of America award

Berry Jenkins’ script for coming-of-age drama Moonlight bagged best original screenplay prize at Writers Guild of America award (WGA), while sci-fi film Arrival won best adapted screenplay trophy. Atlanta swept the major TV awards by winning trophies for best new series and top comedy series, while The Americans took the best drama series honour, reported Variety.

Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea” and Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, which has ruled every other award show this season, failed to win over “Moonlight”. All three films will be competing for best picture at the Oscars.

Arrival— about a linguist attempt to communicate with aliens, who have arrived on Earth— topped Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s script for “Deadpool”, August Wilson’s “Fences”, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures” and Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals”.

Best documentary screenplay award went to "Command and Control". NBC's "This Is Us" won best episodic drama for the episode "The Trip" while Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" bagged best episodic comedy for "Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!"

The adapted longform TV award was given to “American Crime Story: The People vs O J Simpson”.

“The Americans” award went to Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, and Tracey Scott Wilson. The winning “Atlanta” writers were Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson, and Paul Simms.

Executive producer Simms accepted the comedy series award at the New York ceremonies and said Glover – who also stars – was working in London. “If he were here, I think he would thank Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for giving him his first writing job on ’30 Rock’,” Simms said.

Robert Carlock won the award for Best TV Comedy Series episode for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for the “Kimmy Goes on a Playdate” script. Vera Herbert won the WGA Award for Best TV Drama Series episode for “The Trip” episode of NBC’s “This Is Us”. “Triumph’s Election Special” took the comedy/variety special award.

Susannah Grant won the original longform TV award for HBO’s Anita Hill drama “Confirmation”. She was also honoured with the WGA’s Paul Selvin Award, given for embodying the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties.

The adapted longform TV award was given to FX’s “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson”, written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski and Wally Wolodarsky, based on the book “The Run of His Life” by Jeffrey Toobin.

The animation trophy went to Joe Lawson for “BoJack Horseman” for the “Stop the Presses” segment. He said the award should have gone to the nominated “Fish Out of Water” segment of the series. “Best f*****g thing I’ve ever seen,” he added.

“Command and Control” won the feature documentary award for the script by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, with the story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts, reports variety.com.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won the comedy/variety (including talk) series award. “Saturday Night Live” won the comedy/variety (including sketch) trophy.

Patton Oswalt hosted the Beverly Hills ceremony and made many laugh with several remarks about US President Donald Trump, including, “I feel bad for Trump…his life before this was golf and hookers”.

Oliver Stone received the WGA’s Screen Laurel Award and gave a serious acceptance speech about the need to stop going to war. “I’ve fought people who practice war all my life. Never give up in your struggle for peace, decency and telling the truth,” he concluded.