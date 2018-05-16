Mission Impossible Fallout trailer: This Tom Cruise franchise is getting the much-needed revival

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible Fallout. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible Fallout.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt for the sixth time and this time, the franchise is getting a revival that the fans have been waiting for desperately. The first trailer of Mission: Impossible – Fallout showcased some cleverly choreographed action scenes and the latest trailer takes the same to another level.

In this trailer, we see Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt on a new mission where he can be seen taking orders from Alec Baldwin and Angela Bassett’s characters. Henry Cavill’s character was seen in the first trailer as well and that hand to hand combat scene got us hopeful for some suave action scenes. In this trailer, we see that Henry’s character is on the same team as Cruise but it’s his job to kill Hunt if he goes rogue.

Watch the trailer of Mission: Impossible – Fallout here:

The Mission Impossible series first started in 1996 and turned into a movie that made Tom Cruise a household name throughout the world. 22 years later, he still carries the character with just as much sharpness and elegance and one can be sure that he hasn’t lost the touch that made Ethan appealing in the first place.

Along with Tom Cruise, this film also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle Monaghan. This film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the first two films of the franchise. Mission Impossible is known for its intense action scenes and with this revival, we are hoping it will deliver just like it did 22 years ago. The last film of the franchise, Mission Impossible Rogue Nation released in 2015.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is scheduled to release on July 27.

