Mission: Impossible – Fallout teaser promises heart-stopping action

Mission Impossible – Fallout, alternatively known as Mission Impossible 6, is all set to be one of the biggest movies of this summer. The sixth iteration of the spy action franchise sports a huge star cast led by Tom Cruise. Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris reprising their roles, while Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett are joining the franchise with this film. Paramount will release the trailer during Super Bowl in a couple of days, but they have treated fans to a teaser of the film that gives a glimpse of the upcoming trailer.

The teaser lasts only 6 seconds. It stars with the shot of a helicopter with Eiffel Tower in the background. Then we see Tom Cruise riding a bike from the front. Henry Cavill (with the moustache that became a source of embarrassment for Warner Bros in Justice League as they had to remove it through CGI to give the clean-shaven look of Superman and messed it up) appears, punching somebody. Tom Cruise in the final shot is driving a heavy vehicle.. right into a truck. The teaser has not revealed too much apart from set-pieces so we will have to wait for the full trailer to get an idea of how this film is going to turn out.

Here is the official synopsis of Mission Impossible – Fallout: “The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible – Fallout will release on July 27, 2018.

