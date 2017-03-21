Mission Impossible 6: Tom Cruise training for a year, is most impressive part, says producer

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise underwent extensive training and did many practical stunts by himself. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise underwent extensive training and did many practical stunts by himself.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise spent a year training for a sequence in the upcoming action spy thriller film Mission: Impossible 6, says producer David Ellison.

Ellison said it was “the most impressive” thing Cruise had done in the movie franchise, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before,” Ellison told news portal Collider.

“It is absolutely unbelievable – he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after ‘Rogue Nation’ came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing,” he added.

Explaining the reason behind Cruise’s willingness to undergo the extensive training and many practical stunts by himself, Ellison said: “It all comes from the best place. It is all about entertaining an audience”.

Tom Cruise had in July 2015, announced that he planned to go ahead with Mission: Impossible 6 during the release of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. The actor had promised that the sixth installment in the Mission Impossible franchise would have “more incredible set pieces, stunts… And what I think is a very entertaining and compelling story.”

Rogue Nation minted $195 million domestically and $682 million worldwide. The makers have opted to open Mission: Impossible 6 using the same late July slot that they used for Rogue Nation.

The filming of Mission: Impossible 6 will begin on April 10 in Paris, London and New Zealand. It is set to release on July 27, 2018.

