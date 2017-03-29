Mission Impossible 6 to be shot in India. Are you ready to welcome Tom Cruise?

Mission Impossible 6 will reprise many characters from Rogue Nation and Ghost Protocol. Mission Impossible 6 will reprise many characters from Rogue Nation and Ghost Protocol.

Tom Cruise had already given a sigh of relief to his fans when he announced that he would be a part of Mission Impossible 6 last year. Now, the Hollywood actor has given more reasons to feel excited about his film, especially to his fans in India. Tom Cruise will be shooting a portion of the film in India.

Tracking-Board’s Jeff Sneider shared, “Mission: Impossible 6 filming in London, India, Paris & New Zealand. Will be released in IMAX 3D on July 27, 2018. NO MENTION of Renner!” Well, that’s definitely something to celebrate for Tom’s Indian fans. The news of the film being released in IMAX format was announced during Paramount’s presentation at CinemaCon, which was held yesterday in Las Vegas.

Check out the tweet here:

Mission: Impossible 6 filming in London, India, Paris & New Zealand. Will be released in IMAX 3D on July 27, 2018. NO MENTION of Renner! — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 29, 2017

Tom had earlier promised that the sixth instalment of his Mission Impossible franchise would have incredible stunts, more intense than what we’ve seen in the previous films, and also have an entertaining and compelling story.

Apart from Tom, the film will star Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley and Sean Harris as Solomon Lane. Interestingly, Ving Rhames is one of the actors who has appeared in all the Mission Impossible films. However, there is no confirmation if Jeremy Renner would continue to be a part of the franchise. The actor had appeared in the fourth and fifth films in the series.

Also read | Mission Impossible 6: Tom Cruise training for a year, is most impressive part, says producer

Mission Impossible 6, which will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set to begin shooting from April 10 this year in Paris, London and New Zealand. It is set to release on July 27, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd