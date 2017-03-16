Mischa Barton speaks about ‘humiliation’ of sex tape

Mischa Barton appeared at a news conference in Los Angeles after her lawyers obtained a court restraining order over the video and photographs. Mischa Barton appeared at a news conference in Los Angeles after her lawyers obtained a court restraining order over the video and photographs.

Mischa Barton says she decided to speak publicly about attempts to sell a sex tape of her to prevent other women suffering the same “pain and humiliation”. Barton appeared at a news conference in Los Angeles after her lawyers obtained a court restraining order over the video and photographs. Police have also begun an investigation, reported Independent.

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this,” the British-born actress said.

The images were recorded last year by someone she had a relationship with, but without Barton’s consent. It is claimed they have been offered for sale to the highest bidder. “My absolute worst fear was when I realised that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras.

“Then I learned something even worse: that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public. It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself.”

Her lawyer Lisa Bloom told reporters that the images were a form of domestic abuse and the restraining order forbids the defendant from distributing, showing, giving or selling them. She said anyone who passes the images along would be considered an agent of the person who took the images and would be covered under the restraining order.

