Miranda Kerr ties the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

It’s official. Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are now husband and wife. As reported by People Magazine, the couple tied the knot before family and friends at their home in Brentwood, California. According to a source, “It was a small intimate wedding.” The source also told that there were around 40 guests present at the ceremony. The wedding and the reception were intimate but lavish and classy.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production. The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.,” the source added.

The supermodel and the Snapchat CEO first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were spotted out together in L.A. in June 2015. The Aussie model announced that she was engaged to the tech mogul in June of last year after one year of dating. This marks the second marriage for Kerr, who was previously married to Orlando Bloom for three years. They married in 2010 and subsequently split up in October of 2013. The two have one child together, a son named Flynn.

Miranda was earlier in a relationship with Orlando Bloom. But they broke up in 2013 and Miranda revealed that she fell into a depression following the breakup. “When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression. I never understood the depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person,” Miranda earlier told Elle Canada in an interview.“The most important thing is that when he has his time with me, we have quality time together, and when he’s with his dad, he has quality time with him,” Miranda added.

