Mindy Kaling on Kansas shooting: Why is it being ignored?

Mindy Kaling, the star of the sitcom, The Mindy Project is also a comedian. Usually, her tweets leave her followers in splits, but this time she has left us all contemplating about the death of an Indian techie in Kansas.

Her question, “Why is this ignored?” has been on the minds of many and this has only stressed on the fact that immigrants in the USA are not really safe. She also stresses that this situation must continue to be in our minds as something incomprehensible and shocking. She said, “The murder of Srivinas Kuchibhotla is incomprehensible. The anguish of his family. This must continue to shock us, it cannot be normalised.”

This has come after the fact the President of USA, Donald Trump initially took six days to even comment on this incident or condemn it. In fact, the FBI are investigating the case under the ‘Hate Crime’ category and the statement released by the White House quotes this as an act of ‘racially motivated hatred’.

The murder of Srivinas Kuchibhotla is incomprehensible. The anguish of his family. This must continue to shock us, it cannot be normalized. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 1, 2017

He was murdered in a hate crime, by a man shouting “get out of my country”. Srinivas Kuchibhotla was 32 years old. Why is this ignored? pic.twitter.com/86CZylZQ8P — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 1, 2017

Srivinas Kuchibhotla, born in Hyderabad, was not the only one attacked. The 51-year-old assailant, Adam W. Purinton allegedly opened fire after yelling out racist comments also shot Alok Madasani and a bystander.

While the news of Srinivas’s death has made it to the headlines in the Indian media and the editorials of The New York Times, a majority of the local networks apparently left this bit out. The last rites of this Indian were held in his hometown, Hyderabad.

