Miley,Liam have not planned the wedding yet: Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ little sister Noah Cyrus has revealed her actress-singer sister is not planning to wed fiance Liam Hemsworth anytime soon.

Noah said she wants to be the maid of honor in Miley’s wedding but the couple are not planning the wedding yet,

reported Aceshowbiz.

The We Can’t Stop singer has been engaged to The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth since 2012,but they are apparently in no rush to get married.

Thirteen-year-old Noah,said,”They’re not planning yet.” Although the wedding is still impending,Noah expects to be

the maid of honor. “I better. It better be a very,very cool dress that I have because I want to rock a dress,” Noah added.

Noah also said she admires her sister for being able to handle rumors and hateful comments tactfully.

“I admire her for staying so strong,because she gets a lot of hate in the press and she’ll get a lot of rude comments,and I just admire her for staying strong. Because I’ll get mean comments on Instagram or something like that and I take it straight to my head. She’s very good at staying strong,” Noah added.

