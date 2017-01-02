Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth welcome New Year with a kiss and spark marriage speculations, see pic

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared a kissing picture on New Year’s Eve and were flooded with hearts from fans. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared a kissing picture on New Year’s Eve and were flooded with hearts from fans.

If you are familiar with various western television shows, like FRIENDS, How I Met Your Mother and many more, you will be acquainted with the tradition of couples kissing each other on December 31 night when the clock strikes 12 and a New Year begins. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth kicked off 2017 together in a similar manner. The two looked more in love than ever as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in a private manner in San Diego on Saturday.

The two enjoyed a passionate kiss which was shared by The Climb singer on Instagram. The intimate moment of the couple which was caught on camera was posted without any caption, but as the old saying goes, a picture says a thousand words. While they enjoyed their own intimate moment, the picture received more than two million hearts on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth:

Miley and Liam celebrated the New Year’s Eve with their family, including her mother Tish Cyrus, his mother Leonie Hemsworth, his brother Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, at the party. The pop singer and the actor had re kindled their engagement in late 2015.

Miley even bragged about her “hot” fiancee. The singer-actress has sparked rumours about marriage to Liam after she called his family her “in-laws” on social media. Fans were quick to speculate that the two secretly got hitched after she posted the a photo of their mothers hugging along with caption, “Family! #inlaws (no law).”

Miley shared two photos with her mother at the gold-themed party.

Pataky also posted some images taken there.

“Golden New Year with the family!” she wrote alongside one photo.

According to sources, Miley and Liam made sure to clear their family’s schedules just in time for the lavish celebration.

Check out their earlier pictures.

Isn’t that a picture perfect love story already?

With IANS inputs

