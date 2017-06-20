Miles Teller arrested in San Diego for being drunk in public, the actor denies claims

Miles Teller arrested in San Diego for being drunk in public. Miles Teller arrested in San Diego for being drunk in public.

Whiplash actor Miles Teller was arrested in San Diego for allegedly being drunk in public. According to E! Online, the 30-year-old actor was taken into custody for being drunk in public over the weekend. The police started questioning the actor around 12.30 am on Sunday, after he allegedly spent the night out with a group of guy friends. The star showed some signs of being intoxicated as he was allegedly slurring his speech and was having trouble standing. He also fell on the street, when the police tried to detain him.

“At that point it was determined he was unable to care for his own well-being. [Police] placed him under arrest for being drunk in public,” noted the San Diego Police Department. However, as the Fantastic Four star got out he addressed the report of his arrest on Twitter. Teller wrote, “Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

I blame Shore Club — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

Additionally, the actor posted another tweet two hours after his first posts. “I blame Shore Club.”

Meanwhile, LA Times reported that the San Diego Police Department released a statement today saying that Teller was out partying with friends over the weekend when he was stopped by an officer. It was noticed that he “was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol…. he was swinging from side to side, slurring words, and had bloodshot eyes.” The officer detained Teller when the actor lost his balance and “almost fell into the street.” The officer decided to take him in “based on him not being able to care for his own safety.” At a detox centre, Teller was “uncooperative with the volunteer staff,” and the police arrested him for public intoxication.

When people are detained for public drunkenness in San Diego, they have the option to go to “Detox” where they can sleep off their drunkenness for four hours so long as the person follows directions. However, it is being that once Teller got to the detox center, he was “uncooperative with staff”. At that point, police had to arrest him for public drunkenness. He was then put in jail for four hours before being released without bail.

