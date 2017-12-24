Michelle Williams did her All the money in the World reshoots for free

All the money in the World is slated to release on December 25 in the US. All the money in the World is slated to release on December 25 in the US.

After a string of sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, director Ridley Scott reshot his newest movie All the money in the World with Christopher Plummer, replacing Spacey in the lead role of the movie. Plummer began shooting scenes for the upcoming Ridley Scott film as billionaire J. Paul Getty in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

But now, the film’s actor Michelle Williams has revealed that she and other actors re-filmed their scenes in the movie for free, according to Contactmusic.com.

In a recent interview, Williams said, “I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet.” While speaking of director Ridley Scott, the actor noted that she was really thrilled to know about the change of plans for the flick.

“I hated that this man’s time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught, so when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. They could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort,” explained Williams.

Michelle plays devoted mother Gail whose 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped. She must begin a desperate attempt to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.

The movie is slated to release on December 25 in the United States.

