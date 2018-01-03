Michelle Williams: All the Money in the World is a feminist piece

All the Money in the World will release in India on January 5. All the Money in the World will release in India on January 5.

Actor Michelle Williams says her forthcoming film All the Money in the World is a “feminist piece” as it explores what “it is like to be a woman in a man’s world”.

All The Money In The World revolves around oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. It follows Getty’s grandson John Paul Getty III, who was kidnapped by an organised crime regime, and his mother Gail’s (Williams) attempts to convince his wealthy grandfather to pay the ransom.

“It’s a suspenseful drama of course, but I also think it’s a feminist piece. It explores what it’s like to be a woman in a man’s world,” Williams said in a statement.

“She innately understood that in order to really be taken seriously, she had to gather all her faculties and powers to fight to keep control, so that she could have a seat at the table. There are so many scenes in which she is dismissed, marginalised, kept on the outside because she is a woman,” she added.

The actor says she loves “those kinds of characters, tough nuts who are real and complicated with spikey little bits” “Gail (her character) cannot fall apart, she has to keep her eye on the prize, but the route to achieving that changes day by day, as the situation morphs, often based on events and people well beyond her control,” she added.

All the Money in the World earlier featured actor Kevin Spacey who was soon replaced by Christopher Plummer following the sexual harassment claims against Spacey. The film, brought to India by PVR Pictures, will release this Friday.

