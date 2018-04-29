Michelle Pfeiffer joins the cast of Maleficent 2

Michelle Pfeiffer will play the role of a queen in Maleficent 2. Michelle Pfeiffer will play the role of a queen in Maleficent 2.

Michelle Pfeiffer is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the cast of the sequel to 2014 film Maleficent. She is reported to play a queen in the film. Pfeiffer was last seen in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder at the Orient Express. Elle Fanning, who played the role of Aurora the heroine of the classic fairy-tale Sleeping Beauty in the film, will return to don the role in the follow-up that does not have a release date yet. Earlier in the month, Deadpool star Ed Skrein was reported to be the new entrant to the cast as well. He will play the villain of the film.

Maleficent, directed by Robert Stromberg, was about the story of the “iconic Sleeping Beauty villain” and how she turned into such a stone-hearted villain. Sharlto Copley, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville played supporting roles. Despite Angelina Jolie’s much-appreciated performance, the film received mixed reviews. It holds a 50% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with consensus being, “Angelina Jolie’s magnetic performance outshines Maleficent’s dazzling special effects; unfortunately, the movie around them fails to justify all that impressive effort.”

Despite this, Maleficent was a huge financial success for Walt Disney Studios, accumulating 758.5 million dollars at the worldwide box office. According to the reports, Robert Stromberg will not return and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-director Joachim Ronning will direct the project.

It was first hinted by Angeline Jolie in 2014 that there is a possibility of a sequel. In 2015, Disney confirmed the sequel and said Linda Woolverton will be returning to write the screenplay and Joe Roth to produce the film. In 2016, Jolie confirmed that she will be reprising the role. It is not clear whether the sequel will be set immediately after the first film. The details of the plot, for now, are scarce.

