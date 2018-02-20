Michelle Obama loves Black Panther, congratulates team for inspiring people

Michelle Obama loved Black Panther Michelle Obama loved Black Panther

Only a few days old, but Marvel’s latest offering Balck Panther has been creating great buzz and earning good numbers at the box office. The movie has been appreciated by everyone who’s seen it, and now the long list of admirers of the movie include former first lady of America Michelle Obama.

Mrs. Obama took to Twitter to shower her praise on the Black Panther team. She tweeted, “Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories”.

The representation of diverse communities has been a strong point of debate in Hollywood for a while now. The former first lady had said in an earlier interview to Variety that entertainment should represent different communities as young people tend to get influenced by what is portrayed on television and the big screen.

According to a report by HuffPost, Black Panther is currently the most tweeted about movie of 2018, and has grossed 201.8 million dollars during the weekend. The film has earned Rs 19.35 crore in India. It holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has had the biggest opening weekend for a movie that’s been directed by a coloured person, according to Forbes.

The movie has already gone down in history for different reasons, and now it’s expected to rake in more money at the box office.

Black Panther has been directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Andy Serkis in pivotal roles.

