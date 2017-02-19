Michael Jackson’s Thriller is now officially the best-selling album of all time

King of Pop Michael Jackson’s album Thriller has surpassed RIAA’s 33x million sales in USA. King of Pop Michael Jackson’s album Thriller has surpassed RIAA’s 33x million sales in USA.

It has been thirty five years since Michael Jackson’s album Thriller was released. The album’s most popular track was “Beat It” and this was a number that MJ’s fans from around the world have been listening to on their walkman or record player for generations. After surpassing the 30x million mark sales in the US, RIAA has officially given a Diamond Award to this album.

It has been seven years since the King of Pop passed away. From topping the iTtunes Top 100 singles chart with 41 of his tracks after his unexpected death, to getting awarded for Thriller after seven years of his passing away, MJ still remains an influential and inspiring musician whose work has found place in the heart of upcoming Hip Hop and RnB artistes and musicians alike.

Thriller is the only album to ever achieve this number in the history and has made its place as the best album of all times. It is also recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the ‘World’s Top-Selling Album of all Time’.

Remember the opening song of this album? “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin” was one of the catchiest songs of the decade ever. Especially, as you imagine MJ moving to the verse ‘Ma ma se ma ma sa ma ma coo sa’ does make this award a nostalgic portkey for his fans.

Michael Jackson produced great music — thirteen of his singles stood at number 1, he was given the title of the ‘Most successful singer of all time’ by the Guinness Book of Records and he was also inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — not once, but twice. With RIAA’s award, MJ’s Thriller remains timeless and iconic even today.

