Michael Haneke on the #MeToo movement: It’s ruining careers and lives of people

Oscar-winning director Michael Haneke thinks the #MeToo movement is a witch hunt best left for the Middle Ages Oscar-winning director Michael Haneke thinks the #MeToo movement is a witch hunt best left for the Middle Ages

Austrian filmmaker Michael Haneke does not really approve of the “witch hunt” which has followed the #MeToo movement. The Oscar and Palme d’Or winner told Kurier, “Any form of rape or coercion is punishable. But this hysterical pre-judgment which is spreading now, I find absolutely disgusting. And I don’t want to know how many of these accusations related to incidents 20 or 30 years ago are primarily statements that have little to do with sexual assault.”

The director, who is popular for films like Amour and The Piano Teacher, said that people would probably start referring him as “Haneke, the male chauvinist pig” after his comments about the popular social media movement.

The filmmaker thinks that the current debate surrounding the movement is not based on facts and that lives and careers are getting destroyed as a consequence.

“The blind rage that’s not based on facts and the prejudices that destroy the lives of people whose crime has not been proved in numerous cases. People are simply assassinated in the media, ruining lives and careers,” Haneke said.

The famous filmmaker thinks that the #MeToo movement has been blown out of proportion, and is of the opinion that the “witch hunt” should be left in the Middle Ages.

“This has nothing to do with the fact that every sexual assault and all violence — whether against women or men — should be condemned and punished. But the witch hunt should be left in the Middle Ages,” the filmmaker said in the interview.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd