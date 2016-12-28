Michael Fassbender fascinated by idea of DNA memory in new film

Michael Fassbender says he was so fascinated by the idea of DNA memory and exploring it in the movie version of the popular video game franchise. Michael Fassbender says he was so fascinated by the idea of DNA memory and exploring it in the movie version of the popular video game franchise.

Actor Michael Fassbender, who plays Callum Lynch in his new film Assassin’s Creed, says he was so fascinated by the idea of DNA memory and exploring it in the movie version of the popular video game franchise. In the film, the 39-year-old Irish actor plays career criminal, who is forced to relive the memories of his ancestor, Aguilar de Nerha, an Assassin during the time of the Spanish Inquisition.

Speaking about what drew him to the role, Fassbender told Contactmusic, “This universe of Templars and Assassins and the idea of DNA memory and how we carry our ancestors lives with us in our DNA, that seemed to me immediately fascinating. “The idea that we negotiate life though what we’ve labelled instinct or why a bird would fly south migrate at certain times of the year, that this actually comes from a knowledge past down through our DNA, through our ancestors. I thought that was a really cool, plausible theory.”

The “Assassin’s Creed” movie takes the universe of the video game franchise and brings it to the present day, with Fassbender’s character being specially created for the film.

Discussing how they decided on creating the character of Lynch, Fassbender said, “We wanted to bring something fresh and new in terms of introducing new characters and then it really was just about trying to find where those characters have come from and where they were going.”