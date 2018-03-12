Michael Caine on Woody Allen: I wouldn’t work with him again

Michael Caine won an Oscar for his role in Woody Allen’s film Hannah and Her Sisters. Michael Caine won an Oscar for his role in Woody Allen’s film Hannah and Her Sisters.

Actor Michael Caine says he will not work with filmmaker Woody Allen again after learning of the sexual assault allegations against him. “I am so stunned. I’m a patron of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) and have very strong views about paedophilia. I can’t come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him,” The Guardian quoted Caine as saying.

“I even introduced him to Mia (Farrow). I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no,” he added.

Caine won an Oscar for his role in Allen’s film Hannah and Her Sisters. Caine has one more Oscar for The Cider House Rules. He won both of these awards for Best Supporting Actor categories.

Allen came under scrutiny for sexual misconduct allegations as his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child. Allen has denied the claims. Many other actors, too, have spoken of regretting working with Allen after the accusations surfaced. These include Colin Firth, Timothée Chalamet, Mira Sorvino and Peter Sarsgaard.

Some, like Alec Baldwin, have chosen to support Woody Allen. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin had said, “My inclination to want to defend my friends — who either A) I thought were innocent, which is Woody or B) I had no knowledge of what they did and I still have no knowledge of what they did, which is [director James Toback] — is a normal inclination.”

“It’s a normal inclination to want to rally by your friends up until the point that they are convicted of something. If they’re convicted of a crime, well then you’re sad, and that’s tragic, but they’ve got to go through that process,” he added.

