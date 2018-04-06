Fahrenheit 451 trailer: Michael B Jordan is a book-burner in this adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic

Michael B Jordan plays fireman Montag in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 Michael B Jordan plays fireman Montag in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451

Books are bad, Black Panther star Michael B Jordan’s character claims in the trailer of HBO’s Fahrenheit 451. And then he proceeds to burn them. The two-minute-long trailer has a sinister score running in the background all the while, while Jordan and The Shape of Water star Michael Shannon engage in a conversation about books and how they contain insanity.

Based on the classic novel of the same name by Ray Bradbury, the book’s plot revolves around Montag, a fireman, whose goal is to destroy as many books as he can and burn it to the ground. But soon, he starts grappling with the question of how right it is to destroy literature.

In the movie, Michael B Jordan is essaying the character of Montag, while Michael Shannon plays a man in charge who thinks books are not to be trusted and that knowledge is dangerous. However, Jordan doesn’t look too convinced by Shannon’s words in the trailer.

Montag is seen asking questions he shouldn’t be asking, according to his leaders. At one point in the trailer, he questions, “I want to know why we burn?” In another scene, Montag asks the simple question, “Did firemen used to put out fires?” Thus, indicating that the film is set in the future where the very meaning of a profession has been twisted to suit the demands of the ruling government.

Fahrenheit 451 is a television film, developed for the small screen by Ramin Bahrani. Both Jordan and Shannon have been a part of acclaimed films recently. Shannon was seen in the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, while Jordan played the evil Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s highest grossing movie, Black Panther, which starred Chadwick Boseman in the titular role.

Fahrenheit 451 will hit the small screens on May 19.

