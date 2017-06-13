Meryl Streep to play cousin of Mary Poppins in the movie

Meryl Streep to play Topsy, cousin of Mary Poppins in the “Mary Poppins Returns”. Meryl Streep to play Topsy, cousin of Mary Poppins in the “Mary Poppins Returns”.

Veteran actress Meryl Streep will play Topsy, cousin of Mary Poppins in the “Mary Poppins Returns”. Director, Rob Marshall said that the Oscar-winning actress, whom he worked with in “Into the Woods”, was drawn to his 2018 movie because of its message of optimism, reported Entertainment Weekly. In the movie, Topsy receives a visit from the nanny (Emily Blunt) and the Banks children during their adventurous lessons. Streep also gets her own song, penned by Marc Shaiman andScott Wittman, when she welcomes her young guests to her world, which is lived almost entirely in upside-downs and opposites. The sequel to the 1964 classic also stars Lin-ManuelMiranda, Dick Van Dyke, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw and Angela Lansbury.

Earlier director Rob Marshall said that Julie Andrews doesn’t want to appear in Mary Poppin Returns. “This is Emily’s show, and I really want it to be Emily’s show. I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins. I don’t want that.’ I really want her to take this and run with it because she will be brilliant. Julie will always be, for me and for everybody, the most astonishing performance as Mary Poppins, winning the Oscar and bursting onto the scene so brilliantly. But Emily is the perfect person to carry the torch, and I know Julie feels the exact same way,” Julie Andrews was quoted saying in Entertainment Weekly report.

Meryl was nominated in Best Actress category for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins last year. The actor also made headlines when she took a dig at Donald Trumps at Golden Globes awards last year.

