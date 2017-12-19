Meryl Streep on Rose McGowan’s criticism: I wasn’t deliberately silent, I don’t tacitly approve of rape

Meryl Streep reacts on Rose McGowan’s tweet. Meryl Streep reacts on Rose McGowan’s tweet.

Harvey Weinstein whistleblower Rose McGowan had a few days ago slammed actors like Meryl Streep who plan to wear black at the Golden Globes as a symbol of a silent protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood. In her now-deleted tweet, Rose had called out how even after knowing the truth about Harvey, actors like Streep happily worked with him for years. Now, in an elaborate statement sent to Huffington Post by her publicist Leslee Dart, Meryl Streep has given her side of the story.

Streep says that for years she was not only in the dark about Harvey’s behaviour but since he was a producer and not a filmmaker, she had only met him once in his office in 1998. Meryl adds that Harvey needed to show people that he was associated with the likes of her to gain their trust. She further goes on to tell how the legal defense fund made at Golden Globes serves the purpose of providing support to the victims/survivors of sexual abuse like Rose.

She also adds that the moment she read McGowan’s statement, she waited by her phone to have a conversation with her, but to no avail. Read her full statement here:

“It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.

I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.

I don’t know where Harvey lives, nor has he ever been to my home. I have never in my life been invited to his hotel room.

I have been to his office once, for a meeting with Wes Craven for “Music of the Heart” in 1998.

HW distributed movies I made with other people.

HW was not a filmmaker; he was often a producer, primarily a marketer of films made by other people- some of them great, some not great. But not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW distributed knew he abused women, or that he raped Rose in the 90s, other women before and others after, until they told us. We did not know that women’s silence was purchased by him and his enablers.

HW needed us not to know this, because our association with him bought him credibility, an ability to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.

He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know. Apparently, he hired ex Mossad operators to protect this information from becoming public. Rose and the scores of other victims of these powerful, moneyed, ruthless men face an adversary for whom Winning, at any and all costs, is the only acceptable outcome. That’s why a legal defense fund for victims is currently being assembled to which hundreds of good hearted people in our business will contribute, to bring down the bastards, and help victims fight this scourge within.

Rose assumed and broadcast something untrue about me, and I wanted to let her know the truth. Through friends who know her, I got my home phone number to her the minute I read the headlines. I sat by that phone all day yesterday and this morning, hoping to express both my deep respect for her and others’ bravery in exposing the monsters among us, and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers. No one can bring back what entitled bosses like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and HW took from the women who endured attacks on their bodies and their ability to make a living.. And I hoped that she would give me a hearing. She did not, but I hope she reads this.

I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe: a status quo that wants so badly to return to the bad old days, the old ways where women were used, abused and refused entry into the decision-making, top levels of the industry. That’s where the cover-ups convene. Those rooms must be disinfected, and integrated, before anything even begins to change.”

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by more than 75 women including some prominent Hollywood female actors like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Lupita Nyong’o among others after shocking exposes carried out by The New Yorker and The New York Times.

