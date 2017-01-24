Meryl Streep receives 20th Oscars nomination

Already a three-time Oscar-winner, Meryl Streep, has been nominated in the best actress category. Already a three-time Oscar-winner, Meryl Streep, has been nominated in the best actress category.

Meryl Streep has become the first star to be nominated for 20 Oscars as she received a best actress nod for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. Already a three-time Oscar-winner, Streep, has been nominated in the best actress category for her role as tone-deaf opera singer alongside Ruth Negga for Loving, Isabelle Huppert for Elle, Natalie Portman for Jackie and Emma Stone for La La Land.

The 67-year-old star received her first Academy Award nomination for “The Deer Hunter” in 1979 in the best supporting actress category, which she lost out to Maggie Smith for her film California Suite. She won her first ever Oscar for “Kramer vs Kramer” in 1980.

This nomination comes after Streep’s fiery, politically-charged Golden Globes speech against US President Donald Trump. Streep, an ardent supporter of Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton, took the President down in her scathing acceptance speech, without naming him and cautioned against powerful people using their position to “bully others”. The actress was described as “over-rated” by Trump. “Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Earlier, a photo of Meryl Streep impersonating US President-elect Donald Trump had been floating around on social media, especially after her speech at the Golden Globes where she took pot shots at Trump without naming him. In the photo from June 2016, she is seen with a lot of foundation on her face, making it look orange and white paint under her eyes, pouting and closing eyes to resemble like Donald Trump.