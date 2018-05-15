Meryl Streep to star in Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers thriller

Meryl Streep last appeared in The Post. Meryl Streep last appeared in The Post.

Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Steven Soderbergh’s directorial on the Panama Papers, The Laundromat. Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are also in talks to star in the film. Even though no studio is so far confirmed to distribute the film, the sources told The Hollywood Reporter that streaming giant Netflix is eyeing it. Scott Z Burns, the screenwriter who has collaborated with Soderbergh on The Informant!, Contagion and Side Effects, has written the script.

The film is based on the book Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite by Jake Bernstein. Michael Sugar, Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Soderbergh and Scott Z Burns are producing the film.

Panama Papers were millions of leaked documents that gave the information of more than 2 lakh offshore entities. There were cases of fraud, tax evasion and other crimes. The investigation was done by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The Indian Express is also a member of this organisation.

Meryl Streep last appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Post in which she starred alongside Tom Hanks. She earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film. The Post was based on Pentagon Papers and she played the role of Katharine Graham, the publisher of The Washington Post in the 1970s. Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Carrie Coon and Matthew Rhys also starred in The Post.

