Meryl Streep matchmaking for Katie Holmes

Veteran Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has become friends with Katie Holmes and reportedly thinks she is the perfect girlfriend for her son Henry Wolfe Gummer.

The 64-year-old actress got on well with her ‘Giver’ co-star, who has seven-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and when her new friend told her she was ready to find love again, Streep instantly thought of her son, reported Contactmusic.

“Katie and Meryl got on like a house on fire. Katie was quite open about wanting to have a man in her life again and Meryl decided to show her a picture of Henry,” a source said.

Katie and Henry – who is based in Los Angeles but spends a lot of time in New York – have been texting and are now planning to meet.

“They’re slowly getting to know each other. They’ve texted on quite a few occasions and it won’t be long before a proper date is set up. Meryl knew they’d have a lot in common. It would be perfect for Meryl too as she’d love for Henry to spend some more time in New York.

“Katie is taking things one day at a time but she’s excited about what 2014 could bring and there is undeniably a connection between her and Henry,” the source added.

