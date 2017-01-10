Meryl Streep is not an ‘overrated actor’ Donald Trump, she is the most decorated

Meryl Streep is the most decorated actor and that’s an answer enough to Donald Trump’s tweet calling her overrated after the Golden Globes 2017 speech. Unlike Trump, however, she doesn’t have a Razzie. Meryl Streep is the most decorated actor and that’s an answer enough to Donald Trump’s tweet calling her overrated after the Golden Globes 2017 speech. Unlike Trump, however, she doesn’t have a Razzie.

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday, calling Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” following her speech on Sunday (January 8) night at the Golden Globes 2017. Coincidentally, the last time Trump talked about Streep publicly was in 2015 when he called Streep one of his favourite actresses and a “fine person, too” in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter.

While “overrated” is an opinion, Streep, who took aim at Trump in her speech without naming him while accepting the Globes lifetime achievement award, holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of any actor. She has earned 19 Oscar nominations and three wins, as well as a record 29 Golden Globe nominations and eight wins, and two Emmy Awards.

Plus there’s a Presidential Medal of Freedom, not to mention 10 People’s Choice Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, four National Society of Film Critics Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor and has been named a Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, the highest civilian honor given by the French government.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

She’s also earned a Tony Award nomination, five Grammy Award nominations, the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, an American Comedy Award, an Irish Film and Television Award, two Italian Online Movie Awards, two Teen Choice Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Watch Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech at Golden Globe award 2017.

At tonight’s #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

For better or worse, the president-elect’s social media feed is offering a daily glimpse into the interests, insecurities and insults that weigh on the next leader of the free world.

Additionally, there have been honours from film critics as varied as Toronto, St. Louis, San Francisco, Phoenix, Palm Springs, New Jersey, Iowa, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Florida, North Texas, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C.

Trump and Streep, who spoke on behalf of Hillary Clinton at last year’s Democratic National Convention, are far apart on politics and have found themselves on opposite ends in Hollywood when it comes to honours. He has two Emmy nominations for the best outstanding reality competition. But he beat her to one award, a Golden Raspberry.

He won a worst supporting actor trophy in 1989, appearing opposite Bo Derek in the crime comedy “Ghosts Can’t Do It.”