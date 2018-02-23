Meryl Streep slams “exploitive” Harvey Weinstein for using her name in defence lawsuit, film mogul apologises

Meryl Streep finds it “pathetic and exploitive” that Harvey Weinstein’s team is using her words for his defence. Meryl Streep finds it “pathetic and exploitive” that Harvey Weinstein’s team is using her words for his defence.

Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep does not appreciate being part of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s legal defense, and says it is a pathetic move.

On Wednesday, the actress released a statement, via her representative Hannah Donohue, that Weinstein’s inclusion of her words in a legal filing was “pathetic and exploitive”, reports usatoday.com.

“Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys’ use of my (true) statement — that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship — as evidence that he was not abusive with many other women is pathetic and exploitive,” Streep said.

She added: “The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them — regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed.”

Weinstein’s lawyers on Tuesday said in federal court in New York that the proposed class-action lawsuit filed by six women should be rejected. The lawyers said that the alleged assaults took place too long ago.

The defense also cited comments made by Streep — that Weinstein was not abusive toward her during their business relationship — in support of Weinstein.

Weinstein’s filing also included mentions of Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have said they felt “petrified” and “sick” about Weinstein, respectively, since allegations about him surfaced, reports usatoday.com.

Harvey Weinstein has since apologised to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

A spokeswoman for the disgraced movie mogul said Thursday that Weinstein has also directed his legal representatives not to use specific names of actors and former associates in the future.

Weinstein’s statement Thursday said he “acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes.”

He went on to say that he “has advised his counsel to not include specific names of former associates; and to avoid whenever possible, even if they are in the public record.”

(With AP and IANS inputs)

