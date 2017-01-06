Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and more stars gathered for Carrie Fisher’s memorial

Carrie Fisher’s family and friends gathered for an intimate memorial of the actress at her Beverly Hills home. Carrie Fisher’s family and friends gathered for an intimate memorial of the actress at her Beverly Hills home.

Carrie Fisher’s family and friends gathered for an intimate memorial of the actress at her Beverly Hills home. Fisher, best known to her fans as Princess Leia from Star Wars, died on December 27 after going into cardiac arrest while on an aeroplane.

The bittersweet gathering was attended by stars like Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen and Gwyneth Paltrow, reported Entertainment Weekly. Eulogies were delivered by Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, as well as the actress’ close friends Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman, author Bruce Wagner, comedian Stephen Fry and security expert Gavin de Becker.

“All the tributes circled back to Billie and how much Carrie loved her,” said the friend. At the memorial, Streep also performed Fisher’s favourite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again.” On Friday, a funeral service for the “Star Wars” actress’ mother and Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park here. She will be buried with her daughter’s ashes. Reynolds died aged 84 following a possible stroke just one day after her daughter.