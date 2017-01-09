Latest News
  • Meryl Streep’s strong speech against Donald Trump at Golden Globes gets thumbs-up from Hollywood, Bollywood

Meryl Streep’s strong speech against Donald Trump at Golden Globes gets thumbs-up from Hollywood, Bollywood

Meryl Streep's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2017, where she slammed Donald Trump, got a thumping reaction from celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 9, 2017 3:00 pm
meryl streep speech reaction, meryl streep donald trump, meryl streep hollywood reaction, meryl streep bollywood reaction, meryl streep donald trump speech, meryl streep acceptance speech, meryl streep golden globes, meryl streep golde globe 2017, meryl streep award speech golden globe, meryl streep celebs react, meryl streep twitter reaction, meryl streep twitter, meryl streep priyanka chopra, meryl streep news, meryl streep, golden globe highlights, golden globes 2017, golden globes news, indian express, indian express news Celebs from across the world have hailed Meryl Streep’s bold acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2017, where she made a scathing attack on Donald Trump.

As Golden Globes 2017 drew to a finish, the awards themselves ended up as a sideshow to Meryl Streep’s powerful speech tearing into President-elect Donald Trump and advocating hope and inclusivity. Accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2017 awards for her notable work in the world of cinema, Streep turned her speech into a scathing attack on Donald Trump saying she had been heartbroken by his imitation of a disabled reporter during his campaign.

Also read | Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep tears into Donald Trump in acceptance speech, he calls her ‘Hillary lover’. Watch video

meryl-streep-759 Hollywood star Meryl Streep won Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2017 for her notable work in cinema.

While the entire auditorium burst into loud cheers in support of Streep’s thoughts, the internet too hasn’t kept quiet ever since. Celebs from all across the world, from Hollywood to Bollywood, music industry and television, have come forward and lauded Streep’s gutsy speech.

Stars like Sharon Stone, John Legend, Shonda Rhimes, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Mann, Darren Aronofsky, Joan Collins, Mark Ronson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bob Harper and Anna Kendrick were some of those who took to Twitter to acknowledge her powerful speech.

Big names from media like Joy Reid also thanked Streep for being so strong with her words. While some called it graceful, others said it was brave. Check out the tweets here.

The three-time Oscar winner Streep pointed at a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech in an apparent mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a physical disability. Though Streep preferred not to name Trump directly, she criticised his behavior and policies, while asking Hollywood to stand strong against any attacks and to support a free press.

Here in India, Bollywood wasn’t behind. Several filmmakers and actors also lauded Streep’s strong expression at the Golden Globes.

Also read | At Golden Globes 2017, Priyanka Chopra’s solid gold appearance. And she gave award to this MAJOR star. See pics, videos

B-town stars like Anurag Kashyap, Gauri Shinde, Neha Dhupia, Vishal dadlani, Dia Mirza and Hansal Mehta cheered for her. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who was a presenter at the Golden Globe too, was full throttle in appreciating Streep.

Trump however described Streep as “a Hillary lover” and dismissed her critical comments at the Golden Globe award. But the adulation Streep has received is only growing.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 09: Latest News