Meryl Streep’s strong speech against Donald Trump at Golden Globes gets thumbs-up from Hollywood, Bollywood

As Golden Globes 2017 drew to a finish, the awards themselves ended up as a sideshow to Meryl Streep’s powerful speech tearing into President-elect Donald Trump and advocating hope and inclusivity. Accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2017 awards for her notable work in the world of cinema, Streep turned her speech into a scathing attack on Donald Trump saying she had been heartbroken by his imitation of a disabled reporter during his campaign.

While the entire auditorium burst into loud cheers in support of Streep’s thoughts, the internet too hasn’t kept quiet ever since. Celebs from all across the world, from Hollywood to Bollywood, music industry and television, have come forward and lauded Streep’s gutsy speech.

Stars like Sharon Stone, John Legend, Shonda Rhimes, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Mann, Darren Aronofsky, Joan Collins, Mark Ronson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bob Harper and Anna Kendrick were some of those who took to Twitter to acknowledge her powerful speech.

Big names from media like Joy Reid also thanked Streep for being so strong with her words. While some called it graceful, others said it was brave. Check out the tweets here.

My daughter and I just watched the #MerylStreep speech together, both with lumps in our throats. 1/ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 9, 2017

I started my career working with #MerylStreep. That experience set a standard to which I always aspired. A national treasure and fine woman. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2017

How DARE Meryl exercise her right to free speech like that’s a thing we are allowed to do here in Ameri- wait…hmm. #MerylStreep — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 9, 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

Bravo! Show Hollywood the way ❤ — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 9, 2017

A true inspiration. Meryl, you beautiful soul. Thank you for using your voice to empower. #GoldenGlobes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2017

She has never been more graceful than tonight, nearly w/out voice, her voice has never been so strong. TY Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep. It’s this same level of bravery that she has offered us, freely, again and again. #GoldenGlobes #MerylStreep — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep changes the world by waking us up with a kiss on the forehead — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2017

The three-time Oscar winner Streep pointed at a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech in an apparent mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a physical disability. Though Streep preferred not to name Trump directly, she criticised his behavior and policies, while asking Hollywood to stand strong against any attacks and to support a free press.

Here in India, Bollywood wasn’t behind. Several filmmakers and actors also lauded Streep’s strong expression at the Golden Globes.

B-town stars like Anurag Kashyap, Gauri Shinde, Neha Dhupia, Vishal dadlani, Dia Mirza and Hansal Mehta cheered for her. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who was a presenter at the Golden Globe too, was full throttle in appreciating Streep.

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night…when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirl pic.twitter.com/i82HSswAgG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

We in our film industry don’t even need to give a speech like Meryl Streep if we just start standing up with those who actually speak up. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 9, 2017

More reason to love #MerylStreep. ‘Active empathy’ is a choice that few make. #Respect http://t.co/NavfZYcUzv — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 9, 2017

I wish we had someone with the courage to feel so deeply, and speak so openly and clearly, here as well. Thank you, #MerylStreep . http://t.co/9owB6PKjFU — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 9, 2017

Trump however described Streep as “a Hillary lover” and dismissed her critical comments at the Golden Globe award. But the adulation Streep has received is only growing.

