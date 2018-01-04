Meryl Streep opens up about the time Dustin Hoffman slapped her in Kramer vs Kramer

On her first day on the set of Kramer vs Kramer, Meryl Streep shot a physical scene with Hoffman. On her first day on the set of Kramer vs Kramer, Meryl Streep shot a physical scene with Hoffman.

Oscar winning actor Meryl Streep has finally commented on the reports that Dustin Hoffman slapped her on the set of Kramer vs Kramer. In a 2016 biography about Streep, it was claimed that she was slapped and bullied by Hoffman on the film’s set and in a recent interview with The New York Times, the 68-year-old has confirmed it.

“That was when we were making Kramer vs. Kramer. This is tricky because when you’re an actor, you’re in a scene, you have to feel free. I’m sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there’s a certain amount of forgiveness in that.”

On her first day on the set of Kramer vs. Kramer, Streep shot a physical scene with Hoffman. And on the first take, he slapped her. “And you see it in the movie,” she said, as reported by E! Online. “It was overstepping.”

“But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they’re not politically corrected; they’re fixed. They will be fixed, because people won’t accept it anymore. So that’s a good thing,” she added.

In the interview, The Post star was also asked about the wave of sexual harassment allegations that have engulfed Hollywood in the past few months and admitted she has been on the receiving end of such behaviour.

“I have experienced things, mostly when I was young and pretty. Nobody comes on to me. So I wouldn’t have had that more recently. But back in the day, when everybody was doing cocaine, there was a lot of [expletive] behaviour that was inexcusable. But now that people are older and more sober, there has to be forgiveness, and that’s the way I feel about it.”

