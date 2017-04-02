Melissa Joan Hart regrets not dating Ryan Reynolds

In an interview, Melissa Joan Hart revealed she almost dated Ryan Reynolds. In an interview, Melissa Joan Hart revealed she almost dated Ryan Reynolds.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says that she and Ryan Reynolds, who was her co-star in 1996 TV series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, enjoyed a momentary fling. In an interview with Australian morning show Studio 10, the 40-year-old actress reveals she almost dated the Canadian actor, reported People magazine.

“We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy.

“He wasn’t like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days. He was very sweet,” Melissa says.

She further adds Reynolds “probably would have been a great boyfriend and I didn’t end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance”.

Melissa has been married to musician Mark Wilkerson since 2003. They share three sons together. Reynolds, meanwhile, has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012. They have two daughters.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds’ film Life has hit the theatres, it is a film based on space. The film tells a fictional story on why there is no existence of life in the planet Mars. A group of astronauts and researchers have found a rapidly evolving alien creature that has the capacity to destroy life in any planet. The film, however, has not managed to come up with many flourishing reviews.

In 2016, he shook the Hollywood box office with his role in Deadpool, which even went on to achieve a Golden Globe nomination in 2017. The trailer for Deadpool 2 was recently released and it has become one of the most awaited super hero films of 2018, in the Marvel Comic franchise.

