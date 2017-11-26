Mel Gibson struggled to improvise with comedy in Daddy’s Home 2

Mel Gibson who was last seen in Daddy’s Home 2 alongside Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. Mel Gibson who was last seen in Daddy’s Home 2 alongside Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.

Mel Gibson has revealed that he felt “lost” and struggled to improvise with comedy in his new film Daddy’s Home 2. The 61-year-old actor features, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell, in the Sean Anders-directed film.

“I was lost. They left me behind. I felt like a spectator at a Beijing Ping Pong match with the flip-flapping back and forth between them that I was trying to keep up with,” Gibson said, according to Femalefirst. “It was a job because they both have these insane, off-the-wall minds where they store these streams of consciousness,” he added.

Wahlberg said the Hacksaw Ridge director must have felt intimidated by his chemistry with Ferrell. “Will and I, we’ll shoot what’s on the page and then start improvising and we start going absolutely crazy and Mel was a little taken by that, like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening here, are they expecting me to do this?'” Wahlberg said.

Gibson eventually warmed up, according to Wahlberg, and found out that he was in a “safe” place to try new things. “As soon as he realised what the gag was, he’d jump right in and I think he had more fun than everybody.

It was just one of those things where we just kind of go for it and it’s a safe environment to go crazy and risk looking ridiculous and know that you’ll be taken care of,” Walhberg said.

