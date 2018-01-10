Top News

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts

Prince Harry's fiancee and actor Meghan Markle closed her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The U.S. actress and the queen's grandson will marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

By: AP | New York | Published: January 10, 2018 8:38 am
photos of meghan markle and prince harry Meghan Markle goes off social media.
Related News

Kensington Palace confirmed Tuesday that Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle has shut down her social media accounts in line with royal tradition.

The American closed her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The palace said Markle “is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but “she has not used these accounts for some time.” No worries, though, for royal watchers. Kensington Palace has accounts of its own.

Word of the change came after the two visited a community radio station in Brixton that trains youngsters in media skills. Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome them. It was the couple’s second official visit since they announced their engagement in November.

Markle, best known for her role as an ambitious paralegal in the hit U.S. legal drama “Suits,” surprised many when she shared her feelings for Harry in a September cover story for Vanity Fair. Asked about the media frenzy surrounding their courtship, the 36-year-old said: “At the end of the day I think it’s really simple … we’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

Describing Harry as her “boyfriend,” Markle said that while she expected that she and Harry would have to “come forward” about their relationship at some point, the two were just a couple enjoying time spent with each other.

The U.S. actress and the queen’s grandson will marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 10: Latest News