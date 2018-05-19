Who is Meghan Markle?

Former Suits star Meghan Markle and British Royal Prince Harry will be tying the knot today (May 19, 2018) Former Suits star Meghan Markle and British Royal Prince Harry will be tying the knot today (May 19, 2018)

Former Suits actor Meghan Markle is tying the knot today with Prince Harry, as the world already knows. Naturally, there has been a definite increase in interest in Markle’s life.

Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, California. Markle completed her higher studies from Northwestern University in Theatre and International Studies. She then went on to act in several TV shows, before getting her big break in the legal drama Suits as Rachel Zane. Markle portrayed the role of Zane from 2011 to 2017 and then quit the show post the royal wedding announcement.

Markle most likely got hit by the acting bug while visiting her father on the sets of various shoots. Her father, Thomas Markle Sr, is a Daytime Emmy-winning lighting director, while her mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, is a social worker and a yoga instructor.

Before bagging the Suits role which brought her immediate fame, Markle also did an internship at the American embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She also took up the job of a calligrapher in the early days of her acting to support herself. She was first seen on screen as a nurse in the popular television show General Hospital. Later, she also made an appearance in shows such as Century City, The War at Home, and CSI: NY, Deal or No Deal, and Fox’s Fringe. Markle has acted in a couple of films as well, including Remember Me and Horrible Bosses.

Markle also served as the editor-in-chief of lifestyle website The Tig for a while, which she had also founded. The former Suits actor also opened a line for women’s fashion workwear in 2016 in association with Canadian company Reitmans.

Markle has previously been married to actor Trevor Engelson. They had tied the knot in 2011 and divorced in 2013. Markle has been in a relationship with Prince Harry since June 2016. Her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017. The two will exchange vows today, May 19, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England.

