Here’s how Priyanka Chopra and the Suits team wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement

From desi girl Priyanka Chopra to Meghan's Suits co-actor Mike Ross, here's what celebrities have to say about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal announcement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2017 11:53 am
priyanka chopra wishes prince harry and suits actor meghan markle on engagement Priyanka Chopra and the Suits team have the heartiest wish for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Fans all around the world are elated about the royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Hollywood is not far behind. From desi girl Priyanka Chopra to Meghan’s Suits co-actor Mike Ross, here’s what celebrities have to say about the couple’s royal announcement.

Bollywood’s international celebrity Priyanka Chopra who also happens to be Meghan’s close friend shared the couple’s engagement photo on Instagram along with an adorable message. She writes, “Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo.” Lead actors Priyanka and Meghan have been spotted chilling together a number of times in New York.

Even Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams (Mike Ross) was not one to miss this opportunity to make fun of the recently engaged couple. Retweeting Kensington Palace’s picture, he wrote, “She said she was just going out to get some milk…” Meghan and Patrick play on-screen lovers in US hit legal drama Suits and their chemistry has always been loved by audiences.

In yet another post, Patrick finally decided to seriously congratulate the couple and tweeted, “Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Gabriel Macht who plays Mike and Rachel’s boss Harvey Specter in Suits also took to Twitter to send his best wishes, he wrote, “Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry. Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love.” Wendell Pierce aka Rachel’s father, Robert Zane also approved of the wedding, he quipped on Twitter, “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA.”

With all the Suits team wishing Meghan, how could Rachel’s long-time friend Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) stay behind. She wrote on Twitter, “Sending congratulations and wishes for every blessing across the pond today. ♥️”

Even other celebrities expressed their excitement over the announcement. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter, “It’s crazy, everyone is dancing in the streets here! (Everyone is politely keeping to themselves but you can tell they wanna dance),” wrote Lin-Manuel Miranda, topping off his Tweet with a British flag emoji. “So happy to see a mixed race princess to be,” wrote Leona Lewis.

Even former US President took the opportunity to wish the happy couple from his and wife Michelle’s side.

