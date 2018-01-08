Meet Meher Tatna, the Indian-origin woman behind Golden Globe Awards

In a ‘blackout’ at Golden Globes, one woman, Meher Tatna was conspicuous in bright red attire. In a ‘blackout’ at Golden Globes, one woman, Meher Tatna was conspicuous in bright red attire.

In a total ‘blackout’ by most of the Golden Globe attendees in solidarity with women who have been sexually abused in Hollywood and American television industry, there was one person who was conspicuous in her bright red dress. She was the president of HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), the organisation behind the Golden Globe awards. Meher Tatna, the Mumbai-born journalist who assumed the position in June 2017. Golden Globes were also perceived as very inclusive this year and Meher’s presence was probably a reason for the same.

If you think Meher was against the Me Too movement or she was not in solidarity with sexual harassment survivors, think again. The reason is far more innocent.

“My mom and I planned this together a couple of months ago, it is a cultural thing,” she explained in her speech. “When you have a celebration, you don’t wear black. So she would be appalled if I were to [have] worn black. And so this is, for my mom.”

Indians would empathise with this sentiment. How many times our parents have asked us to not wear black if we are going to an auspicious occasion or ceremony? “She is watching in Mumbai,” she continued. “Well, maybe not the live show, but she will watch. I love you, Mom.”

She proudly displayed her Time’s Up button that have been worn by attendees to show that the time when powerful people exploited their position was now over.

