‘May the force be with you’: How Hollywood stars reacted to Carrie Fisher’s death

FILE – This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) FILE – This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)

Actress Carrie Fisher, famed for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars”, passed away Tuesday at the age of 60. The actress suffered a heart attack four days ago while travelling aboard a flight to Los Angeles. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement from publicist Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher, who started her Hollywood career opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit film “Shampoo” found her true calling when she was asked to portray the character of Princess Leia in the 1977 hit science fiction film Star Wars. She uttered the famous quote from the film, ““Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.” She went on to become a significant part of the Star Wars franchise and returned to the role in “Star Wars-The Force Awakens” which released last year.

Wishes have poured from all quarters after the sudden passing of the actress with fellow Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams offering their condolences. Here is how Hollywood stars reacted to Carrie Fisher’s death:

I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016

I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher- what a hard, wild, exciting, fun, teaching life you led. Sorry you’ve left but may the Force be with you. RIP #carriefisher — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she’d want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher’s family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016

Oh no!! Carrie wasn’t done yet! http://t.co/hAvLtKfLmA — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 27, 2016

Prince, George Michael, and now Carrie Fisher…..I feel like my youth is disappearing before my eyes. Never felt so old…… #RIP — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) December 27, 2016

Fisher is survived by her daughter Billie, brother Todd Fisher, and her mother.

