‘May the force be with you’: How Hollywood stars reacted to Carrie Fisher’s death

Carrie Fisher portrayed the character of Princess Leia in blockbuster science fiction movie franchise Star Wars.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2016 2:12 pm
FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) FILE – This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)

Actress Carrie Fisher, famed for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars”, passed away Tuesday at the age of 60. The actress suffered a heart attack four days ago while travelling aboard a flight to Los Angeles. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement from publicist Simon Halls. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher, who started her Hollywood career opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit film “Shampoo” found her true calling when she was asked to portray the character of Princess Leia in the 1977 hit science fiction film Star Wars. She uttered the famous quote from the film, ““Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.” She went on to become a significant part of the Star Wars franchise and returned to the role in “Star Wars-The Force Awakens” which released last year.

Wishes have poured from all quarters after the sudden passing of the actress with fellow Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams offering their condolences. Here is how Hollywood stars reacted to Carrie Fisher’s death:

Fisher is survived by her daughter Billie, brother Todd Fisher, and her mother.

