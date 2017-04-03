I think I will pass: FRIENDS star Matthew Perry responds to Justin Trudeau’s April Fools’ Day tweet

Matthew Perry backs out from the challenge set by Justin Trudeau. Matthew Perry backs out from the challenge set by Justin Trudeau.

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry has responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s April Fool’s Day tweet and he wisely decided not to take a boxing challenge from someone who knows what he is talking about. “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal),” Matthew Perry responded on Twitter.

On April Fool’s Day, Justin Trudeau had jokingly tweeted, “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

Before Justin Trudeau became the Prime Minister of Canada, he had won a popular charity boxing match in 2012, which might have led some people to believe he wasn’t joking.

@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal) — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017

The whole fun conversation has a certain history that goes way back when the two used to be in high school. Earlier during a chat show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor had revealed that Justin Trudeau had gone to the same school where he went, and he ( Matthew) used to be his senior. He also told Jimmy Kimmel that he had beaten up Justin, (who was then the son of the Prime Minister), purely out of jealousy.

“I think he was excelling at a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy. And, you know, we beat him up,” said the actor.

Weeks later, the Prime Minister playfully took aim at Matthew Perry, who is popular for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular American television sitcom FRIENDS.

