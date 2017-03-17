Matthew Perry ‘beat up’ Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in school, watch video

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry will play Ted Kennedy in Reelz’s ‘After Camelot’ Miniseries. The series also stars Katie Holmes. Meanwhile, Matthew Perry will play Ted Kennedy in Reelz’s ‘After Camelot’ Miniseries. The series also stars Katie Holmes.

Friends actor Matthew Perry recently shared an embarrassing and awkward playground moment with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in school on Jimmy Kimmel show. The actor is surely not very proud of the incident. Matthew revealed on the show that he beat up a young Justin Trudeau when they were both in school. While Justin Trudeau was in fifth grade, Matthew was a few years older than Justin.

“I have a story about him that I’m not proud of. My friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade in Canada reminded me we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” Matthew told Jimmy. The actor also said that it could have been out of pure jealousy. “I think he was excelling in a sport. We didn’t beat him up because he was the son of a Prime Minister. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry said of the politician.

“I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible,” Matthew told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I was a stupid kid, ” Matthew said. When Jimmy asked Matthew if he has in contact with Justin, the actor said, “No. We are ashamed of what we did.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry will play Ted Kennedy in Reelz’s ‘After Camelot’ Miniseries. The series also stars Katie Holmes. “We are privileged to have an actor of Matthew Perry’s stature and ability take on the role of such a complex and controversial figure as Ted Kennedy,” executive producer Michael Prupas was quoted in a report by Hollywood Reporter.

