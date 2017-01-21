Matthew McConaughey’s wife rejected him twice

Matthew McConaughey got married to Camila Alves, 34, in 2012. Matthew McConaughey got married to Camila Alves, 34, in 2012.

Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey may be leading a wonderful married life with Camila Alves but the actor says his wife rejected him twice the night they met for the first time. The 47-year-old star, who got married to Alves, 34, in 2012, opened up about the first time he met the model, saying she refused to stay over at his place even when he insisted her twice, reported Femalefirst.

“So I’m healthily single, at a club on Sunset. Then this figure moves across the room. I remember saying to myself, ‘What is that?’ I didn’t say, ‘Who is that’. She sits down,

and I can’t get my eyes off her. And I’m waving, trying to get (her attention). “I go over and introduce myself. And I go, ‘Would you and your friends like to come over and have a drink?’ Which then, she came by herself. Now we sit down, music’s playing. I make a margarita. That night I spoke 25 minutes of the best Spanish I’ve ever spoken in my life,” he said.

The actor further added, “So we go back to the house and continue the party for a while and I’m trying to extend the time. And now she’s like, ‘OK, I’m gonna go. I’m gonna get a

cab.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no. Don’t do that. It’s way too late. Take the guest bedroom’.” Alves agreed, turning down McConaughey’s advances (twice!) later in the night.

After a few more tries, the model finally agreed to come back to the actor’s home, where he impressed her with his cooking skills.