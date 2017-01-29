Matthew McConaughey made Sing for his kids

Matthew McConaughey has revealed he wanted a role in animated movie Sing because he wanted to appear in a film that his kids could watch him in Matthew McConaughey has revealed he wanted a role in animated movie Sing because he wanted to appear in a film that his kids could watch him in

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has revealed he wanted a role in animated movie Sing because he wanted to appear in a film that his kids could watch him in. The 47-year-old actor voices koala Buster Moon in the new musical cartoon film, which also features Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. McConaughey said he was desperate to be involved with a family film because he realised he hadn’t starred in anything for years that was suitable for his children to watch, reported Contactmusic.

McConaughey has three children, sons Levi, eight, and Livingstone, four, and seven-year-old daughter Vida with his wife Camila Alves, and he made the decision to seek out an animation while watching a film with them but he had to wait four years for a part to be offered to him.

In an interview on “This Morning”, he said, “I got tired of answering the question, ‘So what film have you made that is your kids’ favourite?’ I looked at my last 10 years and I hadn’t really done one that they could see. So I’d watch animated films with them, and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to make an animated film, do some voice work.’

“Nobody was hiring me for about four years and then I got a call. It’s a lot of fun, it’s easier than live action.”