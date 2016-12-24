Matthew McConaughey faked Australian accent for women

Matthew McConaughey faked an Australian accent for almost a year to impress women. Matthew McConaughey faked an Australian accent for almost a year to impress women.

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey faked an Australian accent for almost a year to impress women. The 47-year-old star lived in New South Wales for a year when he was 19 years old, and says that upon his return to the US, he spent some time pretending he had picked up the distinct Australian accent while he was there, reported Femalefirst.” The ladies kinda were (into it), which is why I was doing it. And also I was playing a trick,” McConaughey said. “There’s a lot of my fraternity brothers out there now going, ‘you did fake that for a year.’ Yeah, I did.”

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey is in negotiations to star in White Boy Rick. The film will follow the true story of Detroit teenager Richard Wershe Jr, who became an informant for local and federal authorities when he was just 14 years old, eventually becoming a drug kingpin in the city in the 1980s, reported Deadline.

If things workout McConaughey would play Wershe’s blue-collar father, who watches his teenage son receive a life sentence for his place in the drug trade. Yann Demange is set to direct the film, with Logan and Nolan Miller penning the script.