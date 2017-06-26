Matthew McConaughey and Idris Alba engage in titanic battle in The Dark Tower

Walter (Matthew McConaughey) and Roland (Idris Elba) represent the forces of good and evil respectively. Walter (Matthew McConaughey) and Roland (Idris Elba) represent the forces of good and evil respectively.

The Dark Tower film sounded too good to be true. And now it is a reality and its primary cast is studded with names like Idris Alba and Matthew McConaughey. The two actors play characters which are diametrically opposite to each other – The Gunslinger – played by Alba – fights The Man in Black – played by Matthew McConaughey. The Gunslinger is trying to stop The Man in Black who wants to bring down The Dark Tower – a structure that supports all realities, which means everything.

The film is based on prolific horror writer Stephen King’s magnum opus: the seven-book Dark Tower series. The story follows the two aforementioned character and has a massive scale. The story also ties into the ‘Kingverse’ which involves immensely successful and most famous novels like The Shining and The Stand. The series can’t be pinned down under a single genre. It has elements of horror, fantasy, western, science fiction, and so forth. The film is supposed to be a sequel as well as an adaptation, so if you are in the middle of reading the series, you might want to wait till you watch the film. It is not just us who love casting of the two leads. The duo also have the Stephen King endorsement.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said: “I think [Elba’s] a terrific actor, I think he’s one of the best actors working in the business now,” he said. “And Matthew McConaughey is a terffic actor. They’re both great. And the idea of seeing the two of them in opposition of each other is very exciting to me.”

