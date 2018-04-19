Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis had a mini Harry Potter reunion and it is every bit magical

Mathew Lewis, Emma Watson and Tom Felton had a mini-Harry Potter reunion. Mathew Lewis, Emma Watson and Tom Felton had a mini-Harry Potter reunion.

The last Harry Potter film may have come out seven years ago but the magic of JK Rowling’s fictional world still lives on. This is why when Hogwarts’ alumni like Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy and Neville Longbottom have a mini-reunion like the latest one after so many years, our hearts just skip a beat. Yes, Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis planned a little meet-up and we are left missing the rest of the gang.

Sharing a black and white photo from the evening, Tom Felton wrote on Instagram, “School mates #hogwartsalumni.” One look at the picture and you can’t help but notice how much these wizards have grown up. While Felton who used to play the antagonistic character of Draco Malfoy looks barely recognisable, Matthew Lewis who essayed the bumbling yet brave Neville Longbottom in the series looks nothing like his geeky school self. Emma Watson is radiant as always.

The three actors have been part of all eight Harry Potter movies, bringing some of the wizarding world’s most beloved names to life on screen. While their characters aren’t the best of friends in the film, Emma had revealed in an interview earlier that she had a crush on Felton when she was younger.

A few months ago, James and Oliver Phelps, the actors who played the Weasley twins Fred and George, also posted a picture of their mini-reunion with several other Potter castmates including Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Natalie Tena (Tonks) and Stan Yanevski (Durmstrang student Viktor Krum). Emma also shared a moment with Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory in the movies, when she presented an award with him at the Golden Globes this year.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, an extension of the Harry Potter universe is all set to release at the theatres in November this year.

