Matt Reeves drops Ben Affleck’s script for The Batman, to start everything from scratch

Matt Reeves, the director who stepped up to replace Ben Affleck as the maker of The Batman has revealed that he scrapped the earlier script for the movie that Affleck, Chris Terrio and DC’s Geoff Johns had worked on. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the director is going to start everything from scratch from now on.

Talking about his plans for the movie and if he would be working with Affleck’s script, Reeves said, “No, it’s a new story. It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.” Reeves, has previously said that Affleck will remain as the Dark Knight in the upcoming film and that he is planning a noir take on the character.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Reeves said that the new film is going to be a pretty emotional and grown-up one. On being asked what the audience can expect from the DC movie, he said, “I think Nolan’s films did (maturity) and I think Batman as a myth is a very similar myth (to the Ceaser’s one in Apes), in that he’s a tortured soul who is struggling to find a way to do the right thing in a very imperfect world.” In the original script of The Batman, Deadstroke was the villain, with Joe Manganiello cast for the role. The movie still does not have a release date.

On a related note, Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes is all set to hit the theatres on July 14. The flick stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson and Judy Greer in the pivotal roles.

