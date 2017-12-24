Matt Damon’s father dies of cancer at 74

Matt Damon’s father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer. Matt Damon’s father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer.

Matt Damon’s father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer. Matt Damon’s publicist Jennifer Allen informed the media that Kent Damon breathed his last on December 14. She said he died of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that affects bone marrow. Kent Damon’s condition had worsened over the past few months.

Matt Damon has worked to raise awareness and money for cancer research and treatment since his father was diagnosed in 2010. The Good Will Hunting and Jason Bourne star hosted private fundraisers in Los Angeles and attended benefits for the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Cancer Center in Boston.

A report on E News mentioned that in the month of October, The Martian actor had skipped the 2017 Britannia Awards and taken a flight to Boston. His award was accepted by Kate Mara who had stated a family emergency as one of the reasons for not being able to be a part of the event. He had also missed the BAFTA awards stating the same reason.

“It’s been a slow, unfolding, my dad’s sick, so that’s been a process we’re going through. We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there,” Matt had told Extra, during an interview earlier.

On the work front, Matt Damon had a cameo in Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston starrer superhero film, Thor: Ragnarok. He will soon be seen in Downsizing and Ocean’s 8. Recently Matt Damon embroiled himself into controversy when he said that not all men in Hollywood are despicable. This comment came at a time when a chain of Hollywood biggies are being accused of sexual harassment.

(With inputs from AP)

