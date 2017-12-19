Matt Damon feels we need to talk about men who have not harassed women

Matt Damon insisted he would have no problems signing a document stating his position as a man who has not sexually harassed any of his female co-stars. Matt Damon insisted he would have no problems signing a document stating his position as a man who has not sexually harassed any of his female co-stars.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon is still talking about sexual misconduct and now he has claimed that more needs to be done to praise the “s**tload of guys” in Hollywood who have not been accused of sexual misconduct.

In the flood of sexual misconduct allegations that has hit Hollywood since Harvey Weinstein, some of the biggest names in entertainment, media and politics have been taken down by their alleged acts. But Damon says not all the men in Hollywood are despicable, reports contactmusic.com

While giving an interview to a website, the ‘Great Wall’ star noted, “We’re in this watershed moment, and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole s**tload of guys – the preponderance of men I’ve worked with – who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”

The Jason Bourne actor also insisted he would have no problems signing a document stating his position as a man who has not sexually harassed any of his female co-stars.

“If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that, and most of the people I know don’t do that,” explained Damon.

Just last week, Matt found himself under fire after sharing his views regarding the wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.

He noted, “There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated, without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

The comments drew some angry criticism from the people on Twitter and also from his former girlfriend and ‘Good Will Hunting’ co-star Minnie Driver, Alyssa Milano and other familiar faces in Hollywood.

