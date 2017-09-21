Matt Damon to receive Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award

Matt Damon will be honoured with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film this year. Matt Damon will be honoured with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film this year.

The British Academy of Film has announced that Matt Damon will be the recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at this year’s ceremony. Damon will take the stage at the event, as will previously announced honorees Dick Van Dyke, Ava DuVernay, Claire Foy and Kenneth Branagh, reported Deadline.

Hosted by British comedian Jack Whitehall, the awards ceremony, sponsored by title sponsor AMD and presenting sponsors American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover, is set to be held October 27 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Matt Damon is undoubtedly one of the most talented and respected actors working in film today. Having made a remarkable impact at a young age with ‘Good Will Hunting,’ he has developed a phenomenal career — combining both big-budget studio movies and acclaimed independent films.

“As a favourite of some of the top contemporary directors in our industry, it seems particularly fitting that we are honouring his career with an award bearing the name of the legendary Stanley Kubrick,” said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen.

The Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award is given to individuals “upon whose work is stamped the indelible mark of authorship and commitment, and who has lifted the craft to new heights.”

Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney, Warren Beatty, Jeff Bridges, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day Lewis, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, George Lucas, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, and Denzel Washington have previously received the prize.

